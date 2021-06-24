Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Patrick Industries worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $23,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $9,830,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.60.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on PATK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.