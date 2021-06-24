PAXEX (PAXEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $9,733.32 and approximately $4.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 51% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.01 or 0.00739036 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

