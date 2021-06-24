PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches Market Cap of $124,310.36

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $124,310.36 and $119.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00607468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

