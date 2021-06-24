Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

PAYX opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $105.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

