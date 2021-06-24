PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 3,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,587,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 145.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 165,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

