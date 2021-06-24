PEAKDEFI Hits Market Cap of $65.05 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $65.05 million and approximately $432,079.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00055237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00611352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 680,131,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,253,941 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

