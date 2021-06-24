Pearson (LON:PSON) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 856.60 ($11.19). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 845.40 ($11.05), with a volume of 897,172 shares traded.

PSON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 835.68.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total value of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).

Pearson Company Profile (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

