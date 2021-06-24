Peercoin (PPC) Reaches Market Cap of $21.88 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002484 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $21.88 million and approximately $28,933.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peercoin has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000205 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,994,747 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

