Peercoin (PPC) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002732 BTC on exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $25.39 million and approximately $34,584.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000176 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,996,318 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

