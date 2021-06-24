Pendle Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and $23,232.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00098251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,054.52 or 0.99941749 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

