Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 18.70 ($0.24). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 161,424 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £258.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.81.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

