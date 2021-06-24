PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $944,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $929,850.00.

On Monday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00.

On Monday, April 12th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $879,300.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $988,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00.

PFSI stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $83,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

