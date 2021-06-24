Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,118 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Telos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth $385,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Telos stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 866.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.