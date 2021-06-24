Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,223,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,231,000 after purchasing an additional 147,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,331 shares of company stock worth $2,601,931. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.34. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

