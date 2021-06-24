Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 223.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 154.27. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

