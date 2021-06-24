Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HeadHunter Group worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after buying an additional 252,646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after acquiring an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 80.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 400,650 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

HHR stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.