Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HeadHunter Group worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after buying an additional 1,175,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 400,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,234,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of HHR opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

