Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after acquiring an additional 239,044 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $70,570,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 514,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,745,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $134.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

