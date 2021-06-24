Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Telos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $59,484,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $17,731,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Telos by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 440,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $13,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock worth $102,535,124 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

