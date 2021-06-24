Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,828 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,817 shares of company stock worth $10,752,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.97. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

