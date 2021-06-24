Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.97. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $1,335,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,744. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

