Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 12,547 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $624.22 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $626.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

