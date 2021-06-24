Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 12,547 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $624.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $626.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.