Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $134.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

