Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,640,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $350.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total value of $439,672.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,676,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,522,468 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

