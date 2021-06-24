Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $910.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to post sales of $910.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $905.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $921.10 million. Pentair posted sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

