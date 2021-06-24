PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.85 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $200.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

