Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $39.26 on Thursday, reaching $695.83. 1,065,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,425,346. The company has a market cap of $670.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.