Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases 8,269 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 245.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 317,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $93,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 518,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after purchasing an additional 174,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,838,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,425,101,000 after purchasing an additional 151,829 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $234,270,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 94,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.50. 462,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,284,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.47. The company has a market cap of $976.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $343.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,280,267 shares of company stock valued at $725,465,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.