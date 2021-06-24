Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 12,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,153,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $650.97 million, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

