Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 12,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,153,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
The stock has a market cap of $650.97 million, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.