Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €206.00 by Berenberg Bank

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €206.00 ($242.35) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €187.25 ($220.29).

Shares of RI traded up €3.55 ($4.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €183.50 ($215.88). 439,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €176.37.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

