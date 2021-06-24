Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.89

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 59239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

