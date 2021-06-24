Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.33. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 16,844 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.