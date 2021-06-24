Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Sells £1,256.60 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) insider Andy Lothian sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £1,256.60 ($1,641.76).
Shares of LON:PGH opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 252.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm has a market cap of £79.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.86.
About Personal Group
