Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.70% of Personalis worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,194.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,712 shares of company stock worth $3,643,834. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSNL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

