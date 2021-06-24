Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOOF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $21.97. 16,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,398. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

