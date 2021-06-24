Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Pfizer worth $962,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $39.13. 158,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,052,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.