Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,238,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,039,370 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pfizer worth $189,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.