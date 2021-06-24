Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

Pfizer has decreased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.29. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

