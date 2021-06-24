PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.40% of PG&E worth $94,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

