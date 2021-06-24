Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0205 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $953,253.37 and approximately $249.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00164295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00099056 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.22 or 1.00624921 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

