Phantasma Reaches Market Cap of $16.62 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $16.62 million and approximately $131,875.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,298.92 or 0.99693139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.