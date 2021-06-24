PhoenixDAO Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $69,945.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.99 or 0.00618471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

