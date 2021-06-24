Pickle Finance Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.35 or 0.00023901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.72 or 0.00620037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,456,285 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,350 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

