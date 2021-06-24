Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Insider Sells £162,005.31 in Stock

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

Shares of LON PCTN traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 86.90 ($1.14). The company had a trading volume of 360,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,109. The company has a market cap of £475.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. Picton Property Income Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

PCTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.