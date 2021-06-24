PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $6.84 million and $108,549.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00054603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00613608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,263,451 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

