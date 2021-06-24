Pier Capital LLC Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,344 shares of company stock worth $6,240,157. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $40.96 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.14.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

