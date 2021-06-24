Pieris Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 22,241 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,695% compared to the average volume of 1,239 call options.
Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,674. The company has a market cap of $277.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.09.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
