Pieris Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 22,241 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,695% compared to the average volume of 1,239 call options.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,674. The company has a market cap of $277.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 67,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 231,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.