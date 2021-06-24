Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $12,408.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000271 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

