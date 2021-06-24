Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

